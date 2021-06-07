DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, Jurors in Devon Erickson‘s murder trial heard testimony from two of his friends about his behavior before the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019.

One friend, David Sispera, said he and Erickson smoked marijuana and snorted cocaine at Erickson’s house in the morning before the shooting.

Sispera testified Erickson seemed happier and “way more positive” than he had seemed in some time.

Sispera testified that Erickson said he was going to “deal with everything” and he had a “new perspective on everything.” He said Erickson was really “amped up” and they were talking about “bettering his life.” Sispera said he had felt glad that Erickson appeared to be doing well “for once.”

After his testimony, Sispera was visibly upset.

Aaron Padgett was in Room 107 when the shooting happened. He testified that Erickson appeared “ill” to him. He also testified about a Snap Chat message Erickson sent asking him to come to the bathroom — but says he did not talk to Erickson.

The jury had a pointed question for him — did Erickson warn him “something bad was going to happen?”

“I’m not sure, he only wanted to speak me,” Padgett said. “That’s all I knew.”

In the afternoon, the jury also heard testimony from a forensic examiner with the FBI.

Kendrick Castillo was killed while trying to subdue Erickson when pulled a gun in Room 107 on May 7, 2019.

Fellow students Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones also rushed to disarm the gunman. Jones was shot twice and survived. Bialy was not injured.