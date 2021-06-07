DENVER (CBS4) – The first heat wave of the season ramped up over the weekend and will continue for most of the work week. The hottest weather is yet to come along with very dry conditions that will eventually raise the fire danger.

Denver officially reached 91 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday causing a tie for the hottest temperature so far this year. Very similar temperatures are expected on Monday followed by even hotter weather on Tuesday.

Most locations at lower elevations both east and west of the mountains will reach at least 90 degrees on Monday.

These numbers are 10 to 20 degrees above normal for the first full week in June. No part of Colorado will experience cooler than normal weather through at least Thursday.

In terms of thunderstorm chances, any storms should be limited to just Monday this week and the chance will stay relatively small. A few thunderstorms will first develop in the mountains during the early afternoon hours on Monday and will then try moving onto the urban corridor followed by the Eastern Plains mainly after 3 p.m.

Furthermore, the threat for any thunderstorms turning severe is small but one or two storms may strengthen just enough to produce gusty wind and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Brief heavy rain and gusty outflow winds will be more common than any damaging hail or wind.

Sunny, dry, and hot weather will prevail for the metro area on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with high temperatures expected to reach at least 90 degrees each day.

Looking ahead to Friday, a weak “cold front” will should pass over Colorado allowing temperature’s to drop back into the 80s for the first time in a week. Prior to the front arriving, the wind could get gusty enough to cause elevated fire danger on Thursday particularly on the Western Slope where critical drought continue.

Regardless, the somewhat cooler weather will not last with temperatures expected to return to the lower 90s in the Denver metro area by Saturday.