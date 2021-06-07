DENVER (CBS4)– It’s another sign of Colorado’s comeback: some Denver Parks and Recreation pools opened on Monday. It’s part of the second phase of reopening Denver Recreation Centers, outdoor pools, registered programs and activities.
Eight outdoor pools opened Monday and will stay open through Aug. 14. Activities at the pools include aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim. The opening of additional pools is being evaluated for the summer season.
“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, in a statement. “We are dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles that enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”