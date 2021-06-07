DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced his nominee for the new CEO of Denver International Airport on Monday morning. If approved by the Denver City Council, Phil Washington will replace Kim Day, who has run DIA for the last 13 years.
Washington previously served as CEO of RTD in Denver and was chosen by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as their transportation transition team leader.
“Given the important role the airport must play in our post-pandemic recovery, and with the departure of Kim, our airport needs a leader who can step into this space and hit the ground running without missing a beat,” Hancock said. “We have found that leader, and today I’m proud to announce I am nominating Phil Washington to be the next CEO of Denver International Airport, and to welcome him back to Denver.”
He is returning to Denver from Los Angeles, where he led the LA Metro in California.
“I’m committed to equity, diversion and inclusion,” said Washington. “Thank you mayor for your trust in me.”
Day announced her retirement last month. She will retire July 16.
“I have been so fortunate to lead this airport for the last 13 years”, wrote Day in an email, “and you are part of the story that led to the success of this airport.”