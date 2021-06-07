DENVER (CBS4) — Police are looking for the driver of a Honda that allegedly struck a male who was thrown into lanes of Interstate 25 traffic by another vehicle early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department told CBS4 that the unidentified Honda driver left the scene of the accident.

The individual who was struck passed away.

That deceased individual was one of several occupants of three vehicles, DPD explained. Those three vehicles had pulled over after a minor crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 near 20th Street shortly after midnight. As the occupants of those vehicles examined damage to their vehicles, a fourth vehicle, an Acura, approached the scene and hit two of the parked vehicles.

It also hit the pedestrian and knocked him into the roadway, DPD’s Christine Downs said.

It was there that the Honda hit the male pedestrian. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the Honda and its driver.

The male pedestrian has not yet been identified. Nor has it been released if he was killed by the impacts with either car or from the two combined.

The driver of the Acura remained at the scene and was arrested by officers following sobriety tests. Sarin Kong, 26, was booked on an alcohol-related charge and several traffic infractions.

DPD stated Kong was driving with a revoked license and had at least two prior DUIs on his record. Those earlier DUIs were in Denver and Douglas County. Online court records confirm DPD’s information and show Kong has previously spent time in jail at least twice due to alcohol-related driving infractions.

Officers at the scene noted “a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, slurred and mumbling speech, bloodshot & watery eyes, and a dazed and laughing demeanor,” a DPD officer stated in a report.

Kong was advised in Denver court later Monday morning. He is scheduled to return to court June 18.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the Honda and its driver is asked to call 720-337-1000.