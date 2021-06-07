DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Restaurant Association is hoping to make it easier to bring together employers and workers amid the shortage of restaurant workers. The shortage could impact businesses as more people dine out across the state.
A new job board is available that allows potential employees to filter through locations and positions. Employers can also post their open positions.
A recent survey by the Colorado Restaurant Association says nearly all restaurants have increased wages and 21% of them have expanded their benefit packages.