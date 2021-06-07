DENVER (CBS4) – On Friday the State of Colorado announced the first of five winners of $1 million in the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing. The state chose the winner from among the 2.9 million Coloradans who have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday the state health department explained how eligible Coloradans can check their registration.

There are two ways. The first is a public website portal.

“It’s not a perfect portal,” said Health Roth, Immunization Branch Chief of the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response.

Roth said, “You have to have the data exactly match what the health care provider reported.”

And some health care providers do not provide a phone number or email. That information is also needed.

“The big thing I want people to understand, is just because they can’t find their record using this public portal does not mean their record does not exist,” said Roth.

Go to ciis.state.co.us/public/Application/PublicPortal to check.

A second option to contacting the state’s program is simply by emailing the CIIS Help Desk.

You can contact the state through the email listed below with a picture of the front and back of your vaccination card.

Here are some details from the state’s website:

Requirements for Retrieving Immunization Records: • Patient information (first name, last name, date of birth, and gender) must match what is on the patient’s CIIS profile.

o Note: If you or the minor you are requesting records for has had a name change, the patient profile may need to be updated in order to access the records.

• There must be a mobile phone and/or email address on the patient’s CIIS profile that you have access to, and it must match what is entered into the search.

o Note: The mobile phone must be able to receive text (SMS) messages.

• If you are unable to access immunization records through the Public Portal, please contact the CIIS Help Desk at cdphe.ciis@state.co.us to update the patient information.

• Note: The CIIS Help Desk will need to verify your identity before giving access to the requested records. If they are not able to verify your identity based on what is currently in CIIS, you will be instructed to contact your health care provider to update information, as needed.

