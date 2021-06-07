Dr. Dave Hnida: COVID Can Wreck Kids' LivesA recent study shows teens who come down with COVID-19 often get sick enough to be in the hospital, be put in the intensive care units and in some cases, even put on respirators or ventilators.

How To Make Sure Your Name Is In The Registry For Colorado's $1 Million GiveawayColorado health officials explained how eligible Coloradans can check their registration so they're eligible for the four remaining Colorado Comeback Cash $1 million drawings.

Lutheran Medical Center Celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day With Drive-Thru EventSCL Health Lutheran Medical Center held a celebration on Sunday to honor and support cancer survivors and patients.

Boulder Scientists Create Quick, Affordable, Pain Free COVID-19 TestIf anyone knows how to test for COVID-19, it's scientists from Tumi Genomics in Boulder.

UCHealth To Offer Free COVID Vaccines At Concacaf Nations League Finals At Empower FieldUCHealth is partnering with Concacaf and the Denver Mayor's Office to hold a free vaccine clinic at Empower Field during the Concacaf Nations League Finals.

Mead Resident Is First Winner Of $1 Million In The Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayOfficials with the State of Colorado picked the first $1 million winner in a lottery that's trying to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.