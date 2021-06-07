CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – High water flowing in the Cache la Poudre River in northern Colorado is leading to dangerous situations.

Poudre Fire Authority had to rescue three tubers and two rafters in Fort Collins near the Lincoln Avenue Bridge on Monday.

This weekend, four tubers were rescued from the old railroad tracks just upstream from the city’s whitewater park. The tubers were stuck in debris that had accumulated under a railroad crossing just west of College Avenue.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Authorities are now considering increasing enforcement to help keep people of out of the “no go” zones along the river.

Tubers should not float from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park, according to PFA. Officials add that tying watercrafts together can create dangerous situations if the ropes become tangled or catch on other items.

