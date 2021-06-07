FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – High water flowing in the Cache la Poudre River in northern Colorado is leading to dangerous situations.
UPDATE: Three tubers were rescued from an island north of the bridge. Two other individuals came through on a raft and had to be rescued as well when they hit the rapids near the island. The river is running at around 1,500 cfs in that area and is very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/6XbNvZVhG8
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 8, 2021
Poudre Fire Authority had to rescue three tubers and two rafters in Fort Collins near the Lincoln Avenue Bridge on Monday.
This weekend, four tubers were rescued from the old railroad tracks just upstream from the city’s whitewater park. The tubers were stuck in debris that had accumulated under a railroad crossing just west of College Avenue.
Authorities are now considering increasing enforcement to help keep people of out of the “no go” zones along the river.
PFA is on the scene of a river rescue at the railroad crossing just west of College Ave. Four tubers were stranded and have been brought safely to shore. Responders are retrieving the tubes as well. #PoudreRiver #PFARescue pic.twitter.com/kfClb7aDqI
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 5, 2021
Tubers should not float from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park, according to PFA. Officials add that tying watercrafts together can create dangerous situations if the ropes become tangled or catch on other items.