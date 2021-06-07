WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say they arrested Armando Valdez Gonzalez, 50, in a yard sale robbery on Saturday. Police say he faces multiple charges including aggravated robbery, assault in the first degree and theft.
Police responded to a home near 102nd Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard. Valdez Gonzalez got away with a couple's bag of money from their yard sale.
Investigators say the couple in their mid-70s noticed the bag disappeared. Then the woman confronted the suspect who was already inside a truck. Police say she reached inside to grab the bag, but the suspect drove away, pulling the woman a short distance before she fell.
Police say she lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital. While the woman’s husband and son went to be at her side, officers stayed behind and packed up the family’s yard sale and locked up.
"Our community is safer when we come together as a team to seek justice for victims, especially at-risk victims. This is a perfect example of the community and police department coming together to solve a crime and make the community a safer place to live," police stated in a news release on Sunday afternoon.
Valdez Gonzalez is now behind bars.