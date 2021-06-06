ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers with Routt County Search and Rescue successfully carried an injured hiker through rugged terrain on Saturday. The hiker fell on the trail leading to King Solomon Falls, which is considered one of the most remote and difficult areas to access within RCSAR’s jurisdiction.
North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and Steamboat Lake State Park rangers responded and helped stabilize the hiker who may have injured their spine.
“Due to the rugged terrain, hand lines were rigged to keep the litter and attendants safely on the trail,” RCSAR said in a Facebook post. “A 300 ft. rope with a 5:1 mechanical advantage was then used to haul the patient up the last pitch to the LZ. We wish the best for the hiker and hope for a full recovery.”
The patient was airlifted to the hospital and their condition is not known. Rescuers say hikers should remember help is often hours away if they suffer an injury in a remote area.
RCSAR says it can take an hour to hike in and out of King Solomon Falls from the trailhead and then another 30 minute drive from the trailhead to find cell phone service to call 911. It can take crews and hour and a half to drive to the trailhead and another four hours until they arrive at the falls. Officials say a typical call often requires multiple technical rope rescues and could take up to 6-10 hours to complete.