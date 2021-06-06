DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been one year since a rare weather event called a derecho took place in Colorado. The line of severe thunderstorms formed in the late morning hours on June 6 in the southeast part of Utah. It traveled to the northeast at a rapid pace, crossing the Continental Divide and eventually reaching North Dakota and northwest Minnesota less than 24 hours later.
The line of storms knocked down a countless number of trees and cut power to thousands. In southwest Denver one tree impaled a man and his young daughter when it fell, sending them both to the hospital. The father had to undergo surgery due to his injuries.
The National Weather Service received dozens of reports of wind gusts meeting severe thunderstorm criteria, which is 58 mph or greater. In Denver the wind gusted to 78 mph at the airport. At the top of the Winter Park Ski Area the wind was clocked at 110 mph.
The National Weather Service in Boulder produced an extensive report about the rare weather event, which is much more common in the eastern part of the United States. Click here to read it.