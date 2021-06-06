CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers heading back to the Denver meter area on Highway 6 in Clear Creek County faced delays Sunday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed eastbound lanes at CO 119 because of a crash.
Details about the crash were not released. Lanes reopened about an hour later.
US 6 EB: Safety closure lifted at CO 119. Following crash.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 6, 2021