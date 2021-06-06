CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Clear Creek Canyon, Clear Creek County News, Highway 6, Highway 6 Closure

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers heading back to the Denver meter area on Highway 6 in Clear Creek County faced delays Sunday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed eastbound lanes at CO 119 because of a crash.

Details about the crash were not released. Lanes reopened about an hour later.

