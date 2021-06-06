FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews rescued four tubers stranded along the Poudre River on Saturday. The tubers were stuck in debris that had accumulated under a railroad crossing just west of College Avenue.
Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m. and found the tubers stranded under the railroad trestle. All four people were separated from their tubes and one person was submerged nearly to her chin, according to responders.
Using a rope system, a swiftwater technician directed the PFA boat to the tubers and pulled them onboard. One person suffered rope burns and bruises, but no other injuries were reported.
Crews also removed the tubes and large logs along the river to prevent more debris from building up. Officials remind tubers to stay safe on the water by wearing a life vest.
PFA is on the scene of a river rescue at the railroad crossing just west of College Ave. Four tubers were stranded and have been brought safely to shore. Responders are retrieving the tubes as well. #PoudreRiver #PFARescue pic.twitter.com/kfClb7aDqI
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 5, 2021
Tubers should not float from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park, according to PFA. Officials add that tying watercrafts together can create dangerous situations if the ropes become tangled or catch on other items.