(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife chose the members for the group which will work to reintroduce gray wolves in the state. The technical working group will develop management strategies and damage preventions plans.
The group includes wildlife biologists, county commissioners and employees from the Bureau of Land Management as well as U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
The agency plans to bring wolves back no later than the end of 2023.READ MORE: CPW Wants To Hear From You About Gray Wolf Reintroduction In Colorado
CPW will host its third educational session in June, focusing on livestock depredation, compensation for livestock loss and how wolf reintroduction will impact ungulate populations.
It will be held on June 16, and pre-registration is required. To stay up to date with the work the Keystone Policy Center is doing, you can visit their website.