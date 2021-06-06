AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police released more details about a tragic crash which killed a woman and a dog on Saturday. They say a car slammed into a Heather Gardens residential building on East Marina Drive.
Investigators now say an 88-year-old man was driving with his wife in the passenger seat. They say the man suffered an apparent medical episode which caused him to lose control of the car.
The couple was taken to the hospital where the woman later died.
Police say a dog being walked by their owner was also hit by the car and died at the crash scene.
The driver is still in the hospital in serious condition. Neither his or his wife's identities have been released.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police. Officials do not expect to pursue criminal charges.