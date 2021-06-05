WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say a thief got away with a couple’s bag of money from their yard sale on Saturday. Police responded to the home on 102nd Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard.
Investigators say the couple in their mid-70s noticed the bag disappeared. Then the woman confronted the suspect who was already inside a truck. Police say she reached inside to grab the bag, but the suspect drove away, pulling the woman a short distance before she fell.
Police say she lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital. While the woman’s husband and son went to be at her side, officers stayed behind and packed up the family’s yard sale and locked up.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man between 40 and 60 years old. He stands between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet. He is between 180 and 200 lbs.
The truck is described as an older, dark green Dodge Ram. It has a Colorado license plate with a green background. The victims report the plate started with a “IB” or “18.” It was last scene heading south on Wolff Street from 102nd Ave.
If anyone has information or can identify the suspect or truck involved, they're asked to call Westminster Police at 303-658-4360 and refer to case number #2021-07252.