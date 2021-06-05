COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police say Jacob Aaron Sedillo, 25, shot one of their officers Friday night. Police are now looking for Sedillo.
An arrest warrant has since been issued for Sedillo who faces charges including attempted first degree murder. Police consider him armed and dangerous.
The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. near Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street. A CSPD officer responded to a parking lot and contacted two suspicious motorcycles.
They say Sedillo then shot the officer in the arm. Police say Sedillo drove away, but the second motorcyclist stayed behind.
The officer was taken to the hospital where police report he is in stable condition.
Police describe Sedillo as a white male with Hispanic origin with greed eyes and brown hair. He stands about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 165 lbs.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.