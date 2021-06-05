DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure will funnel some unusually warm air into Colorado this weekend from the deserts of Arizona, Nevada and southern California. Widespread highs in the 80s and 90s will be common across Colorado with 70s in the higher mountain towns.
We are going to see about a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains today. The threat may even be a little higher on Sunday. Most people in the lower elevations on the eastern plains and western slope will remain dry, including around metro Denver. But there is about a 10% chance that a shower or storm could sneak off the foothills and into the I-25 urban corridor after 4 p.m. today.
With the jet stream well to the north of Colorado right now the weather over the next several days will not change much. For Denver the high should be at or within a degree or two of 90 for the next several days.
There are some indications that we could see a little better chance for some thunderstorms by next weekend but that is several days out and the confidence at this time is rather low. If you plan to get outside and take advantage of this warm weather make sure you drink plenty of water and wear lots of sunscreen.