THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Thornton police investigated a suspicious item found in the 560 block of West 91st Avenue on Friday evening and determined it was not harmful. Police originally reported the incident was in the 5600 block of 91st.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Adams County Bomb Squad is en route, and a ‘shelter in place’ order is being given to the surrounding area,” the police department tweeted around 6:45 p.m.
At about 7:20 p.m., they tweeted: “Good news, the item has been identified as NOT HARMFUL. Thank you for your patience while Thornton PD took precautions, making sure we are all safe.”