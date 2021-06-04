Menu
'Red Foxes Are Not Always Red': Black Fox Pup Caught Raiding Chicken Coop
Colorado Parks and Wildlife caught two red fox pups raiding chicken coops in Cañon City -- but one of them wasn't red.
51 minutes ago
Mead Resident Is First Winner Of $1 Million In The Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway
Officials with the State of Colorado picked the first $1 million winner in a lottery that's trying to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
2 hours ago
Denver Police Officer Had To Be Checked Out After A Chase Ended In A Crash
The crash happened this morning near East 33rd avenue and Magnolia in Denver.
3 hours ago
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Shared Video Of Elk Calves
As a reminder this is the time of year when elk and moose can become aggressive as they protect their calves.
3 hours ago
Mead Resident Is First Winner Of $1 Million In The Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway
Officials with the State of Colorado picked the first $1 million winner in a lottery that's trying to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Denver Public Schools Board Votes 6-1 To Appoint Alex Marrero As New Superintendent
Dr. Alex Marrero will be the next superintendent of Denver Public Schools.
A Journey To The Top Of Pikes Peak On The Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway
Hot Weekend Ahead With Mountain T-Storms Possible
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
3 hours ago
Denver Weather: For The First Time This Season, Many Will Be Cranking The A/C This Weekend
There have been a handful of very warm days so far this season, but nothing as hot as what coming the next couple of days.
Colorado Weather: Storms Will Threaten Mountain Hikers This Weekend, Especially Sunday
Typically in the higher elevations the first storms of the day will pop up sometime between 10:30 a.m. and the noon hour.
Mount Evans Highway Opens For The Season, With Timed Entry Pass System In Place
The Mount Evans Highway in the Mount Evans Recreation Area is now open for the summer.
Denver Weather: First Heat Wave Of The Season Is Set To Begin, Get Ready for 90s!
The first summer-style heat wave of the season starts Thursday and continues into the weekend. The warmest weather since last September will grip the Denver metro area.
Nikola Jokic: 'I Would Love To Play My Whole Career In Denver'
The Nuggets star said in a documentary that was just released that he hopes to be Denver's version of Tim Duncan.
After Knocking Trail Blazers Out Of The Playoffs, Denver Nuggets Will Face Phoenix Suns With Game 1 Set For Monday
With several key injuries, the Denver Nuggets tuned out the skeptics heading into the playoffs.
Colorado Goalie Phillip Grubauer 'Focused On Winning In Every Situation' As Avalanche Prepare To Face Golden Knights In Game 3
The Avs was being outplayed by the Vegas Golden Knights and facing their first loss of the playoffs -- until Phillip Grubauer had the last word.
Ball Arena Granted Permission To Allow Nearly-Full Capacity For Nuggets & Avalanche Playoff Games If They Advance To Next Rounds
If the Nuggets and Avalanche move on to the next rounds of their respective playoffs, fans will be allowed to fill nearly every seat in the stadium.
Avs Head To Las Vegas With 2-0 Series Lead After Dramatic OT Win
Mikko Rantanen took a cross-ice pass from Nathan MacKinnon and sent a liner over the shoulder of Vegas's goaltender to set off a celebration in front of a boisterous crowd.
'That Fan Aspect Is Huge': Broncos Players Pumped To Have Full Stadium Of Fans Back At Empower Field At Mile High
In 2020 the Denver Broncos played in empty or mostly empty stadiums all season, which was a different experience for them.
Mead Resident Is First Winner Of $1 Million In The Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway
Officials with the State of Colorado picked the first $1 million winner in a lottery that's trying to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
How To Make Sure Your Name Is In The Registry For Colorado's $1 Million Giveaway
The State of Colorado will announce the first of five winners of $1 million in the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing on Friday.
Impact Of $1 Million Drawing For Vaccinated Coloradans Can't Be Fully Measured Right Now
The day before the state of Colorado was set to announce its first winner of a $1 million cash prize in an effort to increase the number of people vaccinated, health officials said Thursday they could not properly measure the full impact of this campaign.
Vaccinated Colorado Man Explains Troubles Trying To Ensure He's In Database, Eligible For State's $1 Million Drawing
Felix is one of now millions in Colorado fully or partially vaccinated. ut he’s not sure he’ll be eligible get that reward.
Children's Hospital Colorado Begs Lawmakers To Fund Residential Mental Health Care As Kids Are Forced To Seek Treatment Out Of State
Children's Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency when it comes to pediatric mental health.
King Soopers Parent Company Kroger Announces $5 Million Giveaway In Effort To Get More People Vaccinated
King Soopers grocery stores are joining in the effort to get more people vaccinated.
'Red Foxes Are Not Always Red': Black Fox Pup Caught Raiding Chicken Coop
Colorado Parks and Wildlife caught two red fox pups raiding chicken coops in Cañon City -- but one of them wasn't red.
51 minutes ago
Denver Police Officer Had To Be Checked Out After A Chase Ended In A Crash
The crash happened this morning near East 33rd avenue and Magnolia in Denver.
3 hours ago
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Shared Video Of Elk Calves
As a reminder this is the time of year when elk and moose can become aggressive as they protect their calves.
3 hours ago
Arapahoe Basin Will Close For The Season On Sunday
The ski slope tries to stay open until July 4th but due to rapid melting they will close this weekend.
3 hours ago
Hot Weekend Ahead With Mountain T-Storms Possible
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
3 hours ago
3 Years After She Went Missing, DA Calls Filing Of Charges In Rita Gutierrez-Garcia Disappearance Case 'A Step Forward'
A grand jury has indicted Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. on suspicion of kidnapping and killing Rita Gutierrez-Garcia in Longmont in 2018. Open app to read Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty's comments about the development.
4 hours ago
AT&T Bryon Nelson
