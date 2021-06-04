WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4): Colorado Parks and Wildlife caught two red fox pups raiding chicken coops in Cañon City — but one of them wasn’t red.
"As you can see, red fox are not always red," CPW officials tweeted. "Genetic variations can produce four color phases: red, cross, silver and black. Red is most common with all other phases being fairly rare."
“But all red fox have a white-tipped tail.”
The pups were taken to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore.
They will be taught to fear and avoid humans with the goal of releasing them back into the wild.
“WATCH these red fox cower, run and hide when approached by humans at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore,” officials wrote. “Red fox generally are gentle but should never be approached by people or pets.”
Officials warned that red foxes can carry rabies — and often die of rabies, mange and canine distemper.
To learn more about red foxes, go to the CPW website.