(CBS4)- For the third season in the row the Denver Nuggets have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Nuggets rallied back from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 126-115 in Game 6 of their first round series.

Leading the comeback was Nikola Jokic who scored 36 points, has eight rebounds, and six assists.

Nikola Jokic puts up 36 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST as the @nuggets prevail in Game 6 to advance! #ThatsGame DEN will matchup with PHX in the West Semis… Game 1 on Monday at 10:00pm/et on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jsqnZ2EonD — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2021

“I’m glad that we finished the job here. I’m glad that everybody played well. I’m glad that we didn’t quit because we had a couple guys out. We fought every game,” Jokic said. “I’m glad that we have a really good group of guys and they’re not quitters.”

The Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in the next round, which starts on Monday. Jokic hopes this playoff run will end in the Nuggets first NBA championship as he looks to mirror the success of Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.

Duncan won five titles in his 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Jokic admitted in an interview before the season with Radio Television of Serbia, or “RTS Prikazuje,” that he hopes to become Denver’s version of Tim Duncan.

“When I came to Denver, I said that I would love to be Denver’s Tim Duncan, because he played his whole career in San Antonio. God willing, I would love to play my whole career in Denver,” Jokic said in the interview recorded before the season.

From tonight's episode on RTS, Nikola Jokić:"When i came to Denver i said that i would love to be Denver's Tim Duncan, because he played his whole carreer in San Antonio. God willing, I would love to play my whole carreer in Denver." pic.twitter.com/JLC8NyusRC — THE JOKER(S) 🃏🇷🇸 (@NBASerbians) May 31, 2021

The documentary looks at Jokic’s development in basketball from his childhood to the NBA. It also looks at the relationship he has with his agent, Miško Ražnatović.

Jokic is the frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy as he averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He has two years remaining on his max contract and will be a free agent in the summer of 2023.