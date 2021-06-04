LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder County man is accused of stealing LGBTQ pride flags earlier this week from an intersection in Louisville. Frank Ewing, 74, was cited for theft by the Louisville Police Department.
A witness called police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and reported seeing a man stealing the flags from the median at McCaslin Boulevard and West Cherry Street. Officers were able to identify Ewing based on a license plate number provided by the witness.
Police say a confederate flag was also observed in the area, but it’s unclear if Ewing planted it. The city had planted the flags at the start of June to celebrate Pride Month.