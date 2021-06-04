CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder County man is accused of stealing LGBTQ pride flags earlier this week from an intersection in Louisville. Frank Ewing, 74, was cited for theft by the Louisville Police Department.

(credit: CBS)

A witness called police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and reported seeing a man stealing the flags from the median at McCaslin Boulevard and West Cherry Street. Officers were able to identify Ewing based on a license plate number provided by the witness.

(credit: CBS)

Police say a confederate flag was also observed in the area, but it’s unclear if Ewing planted it. The city had planted the flags at the start of June to celebrate Pride Month.

 

