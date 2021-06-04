LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An assisted living facility in Lakewood celebrated Colorado’s comeback on Friday with “Mask Liberation Day.” Village at Belmar hosted a Happy Hour to celebrate fewer COVID-19 restrictions.
The party marks an important milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as more Coloradans get vaccinated against the virus. Employees at the facility say residents have diligently followed COVID-19 protocols and deserve a chance to kick back and have some fun.
More than 3 million Coloradans are immunized with at least one dose of the vaccine, representing 53% of the state’s population. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 45% of the state is fully immunized against COVID-19.
CDPHE updates COVID-19 vaccine data each day around 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-data-dashboard.