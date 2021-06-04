DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The murder trial for Devon Erickson continued on Friday with testimony from a teacher whose classroom became a crime scene two years ago. Erickson is charged in the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that left one student dead and several others injured.
Lauren Harper taught British Literature in Room 107 where prosecutors say Erickson and another student, Alec McKinney, opened fire on students on May 7, 2019. Harper took the stand and recounted the day of the shooting in detail.
“I remember him telling me he still didn’t feel well and he was going to go home,” she said of Erickson after he returned to the classroom from the nurse’s office. The class was watching the movie The Princess Bride that day and the room was dark.
At one point, Harper said Erickson yelled, “Nobody f**** move” before opening fire. She recounted hearing two to three gunshots before Erickson was tackled by students Kendrick Castillo and Brendan Bialy. Then, everyone ducked to the floor.
Bialy described the events during testimony on Friday. Kendrick Castillo did not survive his injuries. Earlier in the week, Kendrick’s parents told CBS4 the testimony was difficult to hear.
Harper stood by a model of the classroom and pointed to a digital layout of the room to explain what students were doing in the moments leading up to the shooting. Harper also recalled the moments after the shooting when she put McKinney in a headlock.
McKinney has already pleaded guilty and received a life sentence. The trial for Erickson continues on Monday. Erickson faces 48 counts including murder.