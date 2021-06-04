DENVER (CBS4) – There have been a handful of very warm days so far this season, but nothing as hot as what coming the next couple of days.
Through Thursday, the warmest temperature so far this year in Denver is 86 degrees which happened twice in May. Now comes high temperatures reaching at least 88 degrees on Friday followed by lower 90s on Saturday.
The warmup is part of a warming trend that started immediately after a cool and wet Memorial Day weekend.
It will also be quite warm in the mountains with high temperatures reaching at least the 70s for most mountain towns on Friday.
It will be even warmer on Saturday with Summit County coming closer to 80 degrees.
Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will also develop in the mountains over the weekend with the best chance waiting until Sunday. Any late day thunderstorms in the Denver metro area this weekend will be very isolated and limited mainly to late Sunday.
Next week won't be won't as warm as the weekend but temperatures will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.