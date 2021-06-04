LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Mass vaccination clinics like the one at the Larimer County Fair Grounds are quickly becoming obsolete, as demand diminishes. Unlike the beginning of 2021, the influx of people seeking out vaccinations has tapered off. Now, as some mass vaccination clinics prepare to close, county health departments are working to get pop-up clinics into the communities.

Before, people were seeking out vaccines and were willing to travel to get them. Now, Larimer County’s health department is turning the tables and working to make vaccines convenient for those who may be hesitant to seek one out.

“Over 352,000 doses of vaccine have been received by Larimer County residents,” said Kori Wilford, spokesperson for the Larimer County Health Department.

Wilford said that number is exciting, yet falls short of where the county desires to be. So far just more than 60% of Larimer County residents 16 and older have had at least one dose. The county wants that number to be more than 65%, and says surges of the virus are still possible.

“We know there is still work to be done,” Wilford said. “The pandemic isn’t over, we still have a way to go. We want vaccination to be the easy choice.”

The county has partnered with breweries, distilleries and even entertainment venues to try and take the vaccine clinics to the community. Recently, the county set up a vaccination clinic at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse in Loveland.

“The more people we can vaccinate that faster we can get back to life as normal, and that is the goal,” said Morgen Harrington, co-owner and CFO of the brewery. Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over.”

Harrington, who has been outspoken on the impacts the virus had on local business, said hosting a clinic in the taproom was just one way her business could help society get back to normal.

“We do feel like this is a very serious situation, and we very much so want everyone to get vaccinated,” Harrington said.

Those 21 and older were given a free beer at the pop-up clinic as a thank you for getting their vaccine. Because of that offer, Grimm Brothers Brewhouse saw more people get their vaccines without appointments than those who had one.

As the mass vaccination clinic at The Ranch in Larimer County prepares to close its doors, Wilford said community clinics are helping prevent that which many fear.

“If we don’t have a high enough level of vaccination in our community, we could see a surge again in cases,” Wilford said.