MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Denver was caught in Morgan County after a chase on Interstate 76 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Denver police notified the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Morgan Police Department that Kenneth Teitsort, 39, might be armed and was possibly hiding in the Fort Morgan area.
The next afternoon, investigators spotted a vehicle matching the description given by DPD. Investigators attempted to pull over the driver on eastbound I-76, and pursued it into the Sterling area. The driver exited the highway, turned around, and got back on I-76 headed west. Law enforcement deployed stop sticks and disabled the vehicle near mile marker 118.READ MORE: How To Make Sure Your Name Is In The Registry For Colorado's $1 Million Giveaway
The driver, Kenneth Teitsort, was taken into custody.READ MORE: Juan Figueroa Charged With Kidnapping And Killing Longmont Mom Rita Gutierrez-Garcia 3 Years After She Went Missing
A female passenger was taken into custody and later released.
In addition to the charges Teitsort is facing in Denver, Morgan County will seek additional charges related to the chase.MORE NEWS: Mead Resident Is First Winner Of $1 Million In The Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway
Teitsort’s criminal history includes multiple state offenses for weapons charges, aggravated assault, burglary, obstruction, drug charges, theft, motor vehicle theft, DUI and fraud charges.