How To Make Sure Your Name Is In The Registry For Colorado's $1 Million GiveawayThe State of Colorado will announce the first of five winners of $1 million in the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing on Friday.

King Soopers Parent Company Kroger Announces $5 Million Giveaway In Effort To Get More People VaccinatedKing Soopers grocery stores are joining in the effort to get more people vaccinated.

Ball Arena Granted Permission To Allow Nearly-Full Capacity For Nuggets & Avalanche Playoff Games If They Advance To Next RoundsIf the Nuggets and Avalanche move on to the next rounds of their respective playoffs, fans will be allowed to fill nearly every seat in the stadium.

COVID In Colorado: Many Going Back To Work And School Should Expect To Be Asked About Vaccination StatusLike other colleges and universities and organizations now seeking to require vaccination, Metropolitan State University of Denver sought legal counsel.

'That Fan Aspect Is Huge': Broncos Players Pumped To Have Full Stadium Of Fans Back At Empower Field At Mile HighIn 2020 the Denver Broncos played in empty or mostly empty stadiums all season, which was a different experience for them.

'Excited About Celebrating': Colorado Event Industry Ready To Restart After Removal of COVID RestrictionsUnder new health orders from the state, there are no longer restrictions on indoor events. The change could have huge implications for the state's live event industry, which was essentially shutdown when the pandemic started, and has since been grappling with following strict rules.