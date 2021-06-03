Ball Arena Granted Permission To Allow Nearly-Full Capacity For Nuggets & Avalanche Playoff Games If They Advance To Next RoundsIf the Nuggets and Avalanche move on to the next rounds of their respective playoffs, fans will be allowed to fill nearly every seat in the stadium.

COVID In Colorado: Many Going Back To Work And School Should Expect To Be Asked About Vaccination StatusLike other colleges and universities and organizations now seeking to require vaccination, Metropolitan State University of Denver sought legal counsel.

'Excited About Celebrating': Colorado Event Industry Ready To Restart After Removal of COVID RestrictionsUnder new health orders from the state, there are no longer restrictions on indoor events. The change could have huge implications for the state's live event industry, which was essentially shutdown when the pandemic started, and has since been grappling with following strict rules.

Colorado's Comeback: 'Denver's Ready' Program Offers Incentives To Get Employees Back In The OfficeDenver organizations are offering perks and even free Rockies tickets to show workers what the city’s core has to offer.

Vaccinated Colorado Teenagers Have A Shot At $50,000 ScholarshipsColorado teenagers between the ages of 12-17 have a chance to win a $50,000 scholarship.

'That Fan Aspect Is Huge': Broncos Players Pumped To Have Full Stadium Of Fans Back At Empower FieldIn 2020 the Denver Broncos played in empty or mostly empty stadiums all season, which was a different experience for them.