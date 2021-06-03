(CBS4) – A 44-year-old Colorado law enforcement officer was fired this week after his recent arrest for allegedly pointing a rifle from his vehicle at a person or people in another car. It happened in late April at 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, which is in west Denver right by the Lakewood border. The officer was not on duty at the time and the agency he worked for is being withheld for now. His identity is also not being released.

The Denver District Attorney’s office says there are victims from the incident who have not come forward, as well as possibly witnesses. They are hoping they will do so.

The officer was in a Subaru Crosstrek on April 25 when witnesses said he pointed the rifle. The Crosstek was not a marked police vehicle and no information about what kind of rifle was involved was provided. The victim or victims were in a Subaru WRX.

A photo of the Crosstrek’s license plate led to the officer’s arrest on two felony menacing charges. The date of that arrest is not being disclosed. The DA’s office did say he was fired on Tuesday and that he’s scheduled to appear in court in mid-June.

“To preserve the integrity of the case, additional details are being withheld at this time while efforts are underway to identify the victims,” the DA’s office wrote in a news release.

Victims or witnesses who might have information that could help authorities in this investigation are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.