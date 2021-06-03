FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped on Thursday night from the Colorado Plains Medical Center. Chaz Jesse Gilbert Contreras, 29, was last seen running south on Grant Street from the hospital’s emergency department.
The sheriff’s office says Contreras was able to escape due to an “internal failure to follow proper procedure.” Multiple agencies are currently searching for the inmate.
Contreras is about 5’3, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He left the hospital wearing an orange jail uniform, according to investigators.
Contreras has an active warrant for escape and a parole violation. He was being held on multiple charges including burglary, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, theft, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.
If you see Contreras, deputies say you should not try to talk to him. Instead, dial 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).