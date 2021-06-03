DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A teenager who was missing for two months before his body was found down a steep hillside in southwest Colorado died of hypothermia. The Durango Herald reports 18-year-old Luke Starling walked away from his home Feb. 6, just days before his 19th birthday.
Searches were unsuccessful until after a neighbor realized his doorbell camera had captured the teen walking past his house.
That helped authorities determine which way Starling was headed.
His remains were found southwest of Durango, and his blood-alcohol content was about twice the legal limit for driving. Starling also had cannabis in his system.
