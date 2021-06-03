DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Animal Shelter performed evaluations of pit bulls Thursday and will see more dogs next Thursday, to help residents make sure their best friend is legal in the city. Last November, Denver residents voted to lift the breed ban that had been in place for more than 30 years — but owners are still required to get a permit.
Pit bull evaluations are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis inside the lobby of the Denver Animal Shelter again on Thursday, June 10, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dogs must be at least 10 months old and owners must have proof of the dog’s spay or neuter, current rabies vaccination and microchip information.
Staff members will check their breed characteristics to make sure they need to be registered. Owners of dogs determined not to be a banned breed will be provided with an official evaluation letter.
The cost is $25 for the evaluation and $30 for the permit.
"It's the easiest way to make your relationship legal," city officials said.
Pet licenses are required by law in Denver. A pit bull license can only be issued at Denver Animal Shelter at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. For more information, click here.