DENVER (CBS4) – A 39-year-old Denver firefighter and resident of Highlands Ranch who was arrested at the fire station where he worked is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of of sexual exploitation of a child. Eric Trujillo was arrested Wednesday at the Denver Fire Department Station 36 at 4101 South Federal Boulevard.
After Arapahoe County investigators received a tip about Trujillo from an internet task force, they obtained a search warrant and arrested Trujillo on Wednesday morning. It is believed Trujillo was uploading videos of children being sexually assaulted while he was on duty at the firehouse.
A search was also conducted at his home in Highlands Ranch.
Trujillo was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County Court on Thursday morning.
Trujillo has been a firefighter in Denver for 10 years. He is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
