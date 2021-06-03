DENVER (CBS4) – A 39-year-old Denver firefighter and resident of Highlands Ranch who was arrested at the fire station where he worked appeared in court Thursday on charges of of sexual exploitation of a child. Eric Trujillo was arrested Wednesday at the Denver Fire Department Station 36 at 4101 South Federal Boulevard.
After Arapahoe County investigators received a tip about Trujillo from an internet task force, they obtained a search warrant for the firehouse and arrested Trujillo on Wednesday morning. It is believed Trujillo was uploading videos of children being sexually assaulted while he was on duty. A search was also conducted at his home in Highlands Ranch.
Bond for Trujillo was set by a judge in Arapahoe County Court on Thursday morning at $50,000.
Trujillo has been a firefighter in Denver for 10 years. He is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
