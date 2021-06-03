DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a rekindling of romance in Denver. Two of the most beloved animals at the Denver Zoo have been in separate enclosures for the last two years, but they are getting to share a home once again. The Linne’s two-toed sloth couple is getting their very own habitat.
Charlotte and Elliot along with their adorable offspring named Wookiee will be in close proximity to zoo guests.
The docile family will live in the Tropical Discovery exhibit where guests can walk a circle around their habitat, searching treetops for the sloths. That’s located on the east end of the zoo.
The zoo provided the following description:
Tropical Discovery’s high, sky-lit ceilings provide a bright, sunny backdrop for the soaring 22-foot sloth tree, with branches bathed in natural light. With the main guest path snaking around it, this central feature will draw guests’ eyes up to reaching branches and twisting vines and ropes as they walk 360 degrees around the habitat—searching the treetops for mossy, slow-moving bundles of fur.
Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths are nocturnal and sleep on average 15 to 20 hours each day.
