After a below average month of May, Mother Nature is cranking up the heat in Colorado to kick off June. Temperatures quickly jumped to the 80s for almost all of eastern Colorado on Thursday, with parts of the Western Slope once again hitting the 90s.
We warm up even more on Friday, with parts of the Front Range hitting the 90 degree marker and almost all of the Western Slope/northwestern Colorado hitting the 90s. Grand Junction will get close to 100!
And it is looking fairly likely Saturday will bring the first 90 degree day to the Denver area this season.
This would put us just a few days before the average first 90 degree day of June 10th. Last year, we hit 90 degrees for the first time on May 19th. That kicked off a very hot season where we ended up with 75 days with above 90 degrees. That is the most 90 degree days ever in Denver.
The year before in 2019, we didn't have a 90 degree day until June 26th. That was the latest 90 degree day in 37 years! This year we're pretty much right on track with where we should be.
We won’t stay in the 90s for long, we’ll drop back down to the 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will get close to or hit 90 again soon though, possibly by the middle of next week.