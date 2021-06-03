DENVER (CBS4) – Remote learning is here to stay for Denver Public Schools, and the deadline to select students’ learning method for the 2021-2022 school year is inching closer. DPS officials are asking families to decide by Friday.

“We’ve had a lot of time to work on our remote learning approach, get feedback from educators from parents and families in our community,” said Media Relations Manager Winna MacLaren. That’s why she said the district is giving a remote learning option for students whose needs can be fully met online. However, students who choose the remote learning option cannot change their decision and return to in-person once the school year has begun.

“It’s going to be a really robust online challenging program for those families that select it. And, most importantly, we’ll offer a safe alternative to those that may not be ready to return fully in person,” MacLaren told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

Students in remote learning will not receive instruction from teachers at their current school during the year that they are enrolled in remote learning. They will keep their spot at their assigned school for the 2022-23 school year.

To opt in to remote learning, you’ll need to complete the Learning Option Selection form on DPS’s Parent Portal or call the school’s front desk.

Families who wish to have their students return to full in-person learning next year do not need to take any action.

“We know that in-person learning cannot be replaced entirely by remote learning, so having that face-to-face and hands-on interaction is really important so really excited to get back to something closer to normal,” MacLaren said.

Health protocols will still be in place, and the district encourages students 12+ to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To learn more, click here.