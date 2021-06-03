(CBS4) – King Soopers grocery stores are joining in the effort to get more people in Colorado and across the country vaccinated. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, says it will give out $1 million checks to five people.
Entrants in their giveaway must either get their vaccine at one of Kroger’s locations in the country or have already gotten one there. They also must be 18 or older.
A total of 50 prizes of groceries for a year will also be given out.
The promotion is called $5 Million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway and runs through July 10.
King Soopers President Steve Burnham said “Since day one of this pandemic, King Soopers’ most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities” in a prepared statement.
“King Soopers’ #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Colorado recover and move ahead,” Burnham said.
LINK: krogergiveaway.com