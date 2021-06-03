CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A camper rolled off a guardrail on Thursday in southwestern Colorado near the Utah border. It happened 4 miles north of the community of Egnar in San Miguel County.

So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt. The camper appeared to be heavily damaged.

The Colorado State Patrol will be overseeing the closure of some of the lanes of the road for the cleanup effort.

A tweet from the county sheriff’s office included the following photos from the crash, which included skid marks leading off the roadway right before the site of the crash.

