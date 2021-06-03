(CBS4) – A camper rolled off a guardrail on Thursday in southwestern Colorado near the Utah border. It happened 4 miles north of the community of Egnar in San Miguel County.
Highway 141 mm 114 north of Egnar will have one lane alternating traffic shortly, however the road will have full closures at times throughout the afternoon to safely remove wreckage. CSP handling scene — for further on road closure updates go to https://t.co/JTyrPyF0GY pic.twitter.com/ZpLOz5f5hB
— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 3, 2021
So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt. The camper appeared to be heavily damaged.
The Colorado State Patrol will be overseeing the closure of some of the lanes of the road for the cleanup effort.
A tweet from the county sheriff’s office included the following photos from the crash, which included skid marks leading off the roadway right before the site of the crash.