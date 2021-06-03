CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dillon Thomas
DENVER (CBS4) – If the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche move on to the next rounds of their respective playoffs, fans will be allowed to fill nearly every seat in the stadium. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment confirmed Ball Arena was granted permission to sell out the venue to future rounds of the NHL and NBA playoffs. 

A general view of Ball Arena with approximately 7,750 fans in attendance due to COVID-19-related restrictions during a Stanley Cup Playoffs first round game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans will still be required to wear masks if they are over the age of 2. Fans will also still be required to complete a health assessment form before entering the arena. 

Ball Arena could have increased their capacity starting immediately, but due to social distancing tickets were already sold for current-round games at 10,500. 

“We are thrilled to bring Ball Arena back to near full capacity for future Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff series,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “ we couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership developed between KSE and the State of Colorado and City of Denver throughout the pandemic.”

Standard seating from pre-pandemic times still will not be available due to NBA and NHL guidelines. Fans will still be required to keep distance from the respective benches. Therefore the arena will be operating at 90.7% capacity for NBA games and 95% for Avalanche games. 

