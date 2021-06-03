DENVER (CBS4) – If the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche move on to the next rounds of their respective playoffs, fans will be allowed to fill nearly every seat in the stadium. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment confirmed Ball Arena was granted permission to sell out the venue to future rounds of the NHL and NBA playoffs.
Fans will still be required to wear masks if they are over the age of 2. Fans will also still be required to complete a health assessment form before entering the arena.READ MORE: Avs Head To Las Vegas With 2-0 Series Lead After Dramatic OT Win
Ball Arena could have increased their capacity starting immediately, but due to social distancing tickets were already sold for current-round games at 10,500.READ MORE: 'That Fan Aspect Is Huge': Broncos Players Pumped To Have Full Stadium Of Fans Back At Empower Field
“We are thrilled to bring Ball Arena back to near full capacity for future Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff series,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “ we couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership developed between KSE and the State of Colorado and City of Denver throughout the pandemic.”MORE NEWS: Colorado's Comeback: Rockies Announce 'Opening Day 2.0' With Full Capacity Crowd
Standard seating from pre-pandemic times still will not be available due to NBA and NHL guidelines. Fans will still be required to keep distance from the respective benches. Therefore the arena will be operating at 90.7% capacity for NBA games and 95% for Avalanche games.