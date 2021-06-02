DENVER (CBS4) – The 44-year-old woman who authorities say drove her vehicle onto the lawn at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day and crashed into nine headstones has been identified. Her name is Paulette Martinez.
Denver police believe she was be intoxicated at the time. She allegedly sideswiped cars in the parking lot of the military cemetery before entering the lawn where the graves of American veterans are located.
The headstones that were struck by the vehicle were all either damaged or destroyed. After the crash, staff at the national cemetery for removed the damaged property and placed temporary markers on them. Replacement headstones are now being worked on.
Martinez faces charges that include DUI.