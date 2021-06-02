GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – JBS, the largest meat producer in the world, is investigating a cyberattack targeting servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The company became aware of the attack on Sunday and immediately suspended affected systems.

Authorities, IT professionals and third-party experts were called in to help investigate the cyberattack. JBS says its backup servers were not affected. The company is working with an Incident Response firm to restore systems “as soon as possible.”

Officials have not said if this was a ransomware attack, where cybercriminals gain access to a company’s systems, encrypt data and then demand payments in exchange for a decryption tool. Increasingly, attackers have been known to employ a double extortion tactic where they threaten to leak data on the dark web if companies do not pay by a deadline.

“The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation,” JBS USA said in a statement to CBS4. “Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.”

JBS USA, the company’s American subsidiary, is based in Greeley. Officials have not said how the cyberattack will impact supply chain operations at the company’s 65 production facilities, including the meatpacking plant in Greeley.

In addition to the production facilities, JBS has 44 prepared foods facilities, six feedlots, six live hog operations and eight transportation terminals with operations in 28 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.