DENVER (CBS4) – In 2020 the Denver Broncos played in empty or mostly empty stadiums all season, which was a different experience for them.

“Last year was really weird,” said Broncos defensive lineman Dre’mont Jones.

That might be an understatement, or maybe Jones is being polite. Either way, a high intensity game every Sunday without fans became a challenge.

“You’re hyped up for the game, but it gets to the point where the game kind of dies down and there was some times where I was yawning on the sidelines,” said Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick

He wasn’t the only one struggling. So was James Chavez, or as he’s known at Empower Field at Mile High: Orange Vader.

“I was sad. I was upset. I was bored.”

Chavez is a Broncos super fan, and until last year he made Broncos Sunday a seasonal routine.

“I’ve been going to every game pretty much for about 20 years,” Chavez said.

He says the energy he and the rest of Broncos Country bring to the games helps the athletes. If you don’t believe him ask Jones.

“Hell yeah! We need that. That fan aspect is huge.”

A limited number of fans were allowed at select games in 2020, but this season all of the Broncos games will be at full capacity. So neither ‘Orange Vader’ or the players will have to worry about energy.

Chavez guarantees the fans will bring it.

“I mean we’re crazy,” he said with a sly chuckle.

James says the fans will bring the magic back to Mile High and thinks they have enough saved up in them to make some great things happen for his favorite team.

“Super Bowl,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that Super Bowl.”

While Broncos fans will have Empower Field at Mile High rocking in the fall, they won’t be the first football fans to fill this stadium. The CONCACAF international soccer matches June 3 and 6 will also allow fans back.

Broncos will host their first pre-season game with full capacity on Aug. 28.