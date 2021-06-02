DENVER (CBS4) – Coors Field announced it will host “Opening Day 2.0” with a full capacity crowd later this month. Denver, Colorado and the MLB all gave the Rockies’ the green light to host 50,000 people at Coors Field on June 28.
The rest of the 2021 regular season will also see full capacity crowds.
The game on June 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates will feature pregame fanfare and fireworks during the National Anthem. First pitch was moved to 3:10 p.m. The fun starts at 2:30 p.m.
Team officials ask fans to arrive early and enter through the gate shown on their ticket. The first 15,000 fans will get a free t-shirt.
Tickets can be purchased now online or by calling 303-ROCKIES.
On Tuesday, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment announced coronavirus safety guideline changes which includes lifting capacity limits for outdoor venues.