DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado children helped name 20 new snowplows in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s fleet. The children from all over the state submitted their best ideas for the inaugural “Name That Plow” contest.
The 20 winning names were selected from more than 1,100 entries:
Abominable
Arctic King
Bigfoot
Blizzard
Cheese Ball
Darth Blader
Eisenplower
Fresh Plowder
Frosty
Jack Frost
Mr. Plow
Mr. Snowtastic
No-way Snow-day
Olaf
Plowzilla
Sno-way
Snow Crusher
Snowball
Snowtorious B.I.G.
Zebulon Ice
Children whose submission was chosen will get the chance to take a picture with the plow that bears the name.