AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora fire officials say a 6-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in a house fire died Wednesday night. The fire happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a townhome on Paris Way, not far from the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and Peoria Street.
Firefighters say they rescued the young boy via ladder.
Three other people were able to escape from the burning townhome. None of the adjacent townhomes were damaged, but the townhome where the fire happened is unlivable for now and the residents are displaced.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.