Altitude Lifts Black Out For Nuggets' Game 5 Against Trail BlazersAltitude TV decided to lift the blackout for Tuesday night's Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

MLB Facing $100 Million Lawsuit Over Decision To Move All-Star Game From Atlanta To DenverA group advocating for small businesses has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Major League Baseball over the decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver.

8-Game Suspension Upheld Against Avs' Nazem KadriNHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

'Something Has To Give': Colorado Lawmakers Drafting Legislation To Get Nuggets & Avs Games Back On Comcast & DishState Rep. Kyle Mullica said lawmakers and Colorado State Capitol attorneys are brainstorming options which could be written in to a bill in the next two weeks.

Rockies-Pirates Friday Game Postponed; Split Doubleheader SaturdayThe Pittsburgh Pirates’ game with the Colorado Rockies was postponed because of rain.

'Nobody is Winning': Nuggets Fans, Players, Coaches And Denver Mayor Frustrated With Broadcasting DisputeA two-year dispute between Altitude Sports & Entertainment and providers Dish and Comcast is now boiling over, causing the team, coaches and even elected officials to vocalize their frustrations.