AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A young person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in Aurora overnight. It happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a townhome on Paris Way, not far from the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and Peoria Street.
The person, whose age hasn’t been announced, had to be rescued from the fire.
Three other people were able to escape from the burning townhome. None of the adjacent townhomes were damaged, but the townhome where the fire happened is unlivable for now and the residents are displaced.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.