DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver and National Jewish Health have given their 30,000th COVID vaccine dose. DU shared a photo on Twitter of a person who lives near the university and received the milestone dose.
Three cheers for Ben Flug, a @UofDenver neighbor, who received the 30,000th vaccine dose administered by DU and National Jewish Health. Flug, seated, is pictured with the COVID team. @NJHealth, @SarahEWatamura, @C_Lengsfeld, @derigansilver and @bubblewrapbrain pic.twitter.com/ANL4YeHpNi
— University of Denver (@UofDenver) June 2, 2021
The Denver resident posed with the COVID-19 vaccination team from National Jewish Health for the photo.