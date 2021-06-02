CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver and National Jewish Health have given their 30,000th COVID vaccine dose. DU shared a photo on Twitter of a person who lives near the university and received the milestone dose.

The Denver resident posed with the COVID-19 vaccination team from National Jewish Health for the photo.

